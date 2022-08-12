Purchase Access

BEIRUT — Thousands of people staged protests across parts of rebel-held northern Syria Friday after Turkey's foreign minister called for reconciliation between Syrian opposition groups backed by Ankara and the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

More than 11 years after civil war broke out in Syria, the northwest near the Turkish border is the last area still in the hands of fighters seeking to topple Assad, with control divided between jihadist factions and other rebels backed by Turkey.



