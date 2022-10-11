Illustration of NASA's DART spacecraft prior to impact at the Didymos binary asteroid system

NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft prior to impact at the Didymos binary asteroid system showed in this undated illustration handout.

 NASA illustration/Johns Hopkins

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The spacecraft that NASA deliberately crashed into an asteroid last month succeeded in nudging the rocky moonlet out of its natural orbit — the first time humanity has altered the motion of a celestial body — NASA officials announced on Tuesday.

The $330 million proof-of-concept mission, which was seven years in development, also marked the world's first test of a planetary defense system designed to prevent a potential doomsday meteorite collision with Earth.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?