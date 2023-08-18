CAMP DAVID, Maryland — President Joe Biden and the leaders of South Korea and Japan agreed at Camp David on Friday to deepen military and economic ties, and made their strongest condemnation yet of “dangerous and aggressive behavior” by China in the South China Sea.

The Biden administration held the summit with the leaders of the main U.S. allies in Asia, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in a bid to project unity in the face of China’s rise and nuclear threats from North Korea.



