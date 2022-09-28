U.S. President Joe Biden attends White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health in Washington

President Joe Biden speaks at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

 Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden told several hundred people Wednesday that he envisions a U.S. with fewer deaths from diet-related diseases and parents better able to put food on the table.

“In America, no child should go to bed hungry. No parent should die of disease that can be prevented,” said Biden, who opened the daylong White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health held at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center.



___ ©2022 CQ-Roll Call, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Visit cqrollcall.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?