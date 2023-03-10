US-NEWS-WEA-CALIF-STORM-1-GET

Vehicles move as snow falls during another winter storm in the Sierra Nevada mountains on Friday in Mammoth Lakes, California. California’s Sierra Nevada mountains are being hit with heavy snowfall at higher elevations raising the huge snowpack levels even higher. Mountain communities still digging out from earlier storms at lower elevations are facing possible flooding due to rainfall runoff from the state’s 10th atmospheric river storm.

FRESNO, Calif. — At least two people have died as the first of two atmospheric river storms descended Friday on California, prompting widespread evacuation orders as it flooded creeks and rivers and dropped warm, heavy rain atop the state’s near-record snowpack.

One person, who has not been identified, was killed when a portion of a roof collapsed at a coffee distribution warehouse in Oakland, authorities said. He was a worker at the facility, where at least one other employee was injured in the collapse.



What's NABUR?