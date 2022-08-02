Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

SEATTLE — The King County Medical Examiner's office reported three heat-related deaths and three drownings over the weekend as a scorching heat wave encompassed much of Washington state.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the Puget Sound region from July 26-31, and Seattle set a record with six straight days of high temperatures above 90 degrees.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?