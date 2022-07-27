WATERVILLE — Charges against an East Wenatchee man accused of attempted murder have been dismissed after prosecutors were unable to contact witnesses.
A 42-year-old man was allegedly shot in the chest March 2 by Sidney R. Vandyke north of 7-Eleven in East Wenatchee.
A witness told police Vandyke was suffering a mental health crisis and the alleged victim was shot while he attempted to intervene, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court. But Vandyke’s attorney said his client acted in self-defense.
“My client did not have any intention of shooting anyone that night,” Myers said. “As with all cases of this nature it’s difficult because ultimately someone was shot and I certainly understand the State’s position and empathize with the individual that was shot.
“However, from our point of view my client was assaulted and acted in self-defense. We had confidence in our case from the outset and while the dismissal was the result of witness availability, we believe it was the appropriate and just outcome for this case.”
Vandyke was charged in Superior Court with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault, but Douglas County prosecutors dismissed the charges July 21 after unsuccessful attempts to reach the victim and an apparent witness of the shooting.
Vandyke was held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center until the case was dismissed.
