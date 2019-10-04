WENATCHEE — Attempted rape charges have been dismissed against all inmates implicated in a jail assault after the victim stopped cooperating with investigators.
Charges against the last of the five were dropped Thursday, though he still faces charges related to the assault of a witness.
Johnny Lee Jordan, 46, was one of five inmates accused of attempting to sodomize a 42-year-old man with a tube of toothpaste Jan. 6 at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
All five — Jordan, Leo “Trey” Ercanbrack III, Jordan Ortiz, Matthew Hendricks and Julius Ceballos — were charged in Chelan County Superior Court with attempted second-degree rape and unlawful imprisonment.
All rape and unlawful imprisonment charges were eventually dropped, with Jordan’s case the last to be dismissed. Court documents show the alleged victim stopped cooperating with investigators.
However, Jordan still faces several charges related to the assault of a 39-year-old man who witnessed the Jan. 6 incident. Authorities believe Jordan, Ercanbrack, Hendricks and Ortiz attacked the man, rendering him unconscious twice before guards stopped the fight.
Jordan is set for trial Oct. 22. Ercanbrack, Hendricks and Ortiz all pleaded guilty earlier this year and received sentences of a year or more. Ercanbrack is the lone inmate convicted in connection with both incidents: Two counts of prison riot.