WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Justice is moving to unseal the search warrant and the itemized receipt of what was taken from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence earlier this week, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday, his first public comments since the FBI search took place.

It is extraordinarily unusual for the Justice Department to comment on an ongoing investigation, especially one involving such a high-profile person. Garland did not take questions from reporters. The motion to unseal the warrant was filed as Garland spoke. A judge must rule before the warrant can be unsealed.



___ ©2022 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

