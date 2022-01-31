OLYMPIA — State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit Monday against the Center for COVID Control, an Illinois-based company that operated COVID-19 testing centers in Washington, including one in Yakima, according to a news release.
The lawsuit alleges the company provided invalid, false and delayed COVID-19 results or no results at all to consumers and made deceptive promises about delivering test results, the news release from the attorney general's office said.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The company and its testing lab lacked the capacity to process the volume of tests it received, the lawsuit said. The company advertised that results could be available in 15 minutes for rapid tests and within 48 hours for a PCR test, according to the lawsuit, but Ferguson alleges the company knew that it couldn't process tests at that speed.
Former employees said the company was receiving 8,000 to 10,000 tests per day, according to the lawsuit. The data entry team couldn't keep up, and employees stored test samples in garbage bags in its facility for over a week rather than properly refrigerating them, backdating collection dates so stale samples would still be processed, the lawsuit alleges.
The company also reported inaccurate test results, including false negatives, to consumers or didn't return results at all, the lawsuit alleges.
"Center for COVID Control contributed to the spread of COVID-19 when it provided false negative results," Ferguson said in the press release. "These sham testing centers threatened the health and safety of our communities. They must be held accountable."
The company also improperly collected patient insurance information, according to the lawsuit.
The Center for COVID Control ran at least 13 testing sites in Washington with locations in Lakewood, Tacoma, University Place, Seattle, Bellevue, Auburn, Lynnwood, Everett, Port Orchard and Yakima, the lawsuit said. The company did not have a license to operate a business in any municipalities in Washington except for Yakima, the lawsuit said.
The testing sites paused operations on or about Jan. 13 and are still closed, the news release said. The sites had been operating in Washington since at least October 2021, according to the lawsuit.
