US-NEWS-GASENATE-AUDIT-AT

Fulton County Registration and Elections employees conduct an audit of paper ballots for the Georgia secretary of state race in College Park on Thursday, Nov. 17. 

 Arvin Temkar/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS

ATLANTA — A hand count of ballots in the U.S. Senate runoff was almost identical to the original computer count in which Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican Herschel Walker, according to the results of an election audit.

The audit counted five fewer votes for Warnock and four more for Walker out of a randomized sample of nearly 165,000 ballots reviewed this week.



____ ©2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Visit at ajc.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

