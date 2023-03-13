U.S. President Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Australian PM Albanese, in San Diego

President Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at Navy Gateway Inns and Suites, in San Diego, California on Monday. 

 Reuters/Leah Millis

CANBERRA — Australia's nuclear-powered submarine program with the United States and Britain will cost up to A$368 billion ($245 billion) over the next three decades, a defense official said on Tuesday, the country's biggest single defense project in history.

President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday unveiled details of a plan to provide Australia with nuclear-powered attack submarines, a major step to counter China's naval build up in the Indo-Pacific.



