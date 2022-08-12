FILE PHOTO: Author Salman Rushdie arrives for the PEN New England's Song Lyrics of Literary Excellence Award ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston

FILE PHOTO: Author Salman Rushdie arrives for the PEN New England's Song Lyrics of Literary Excellence Award ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

 Brian Snyder

NEW YORK — Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born novelist who was once ordered killed by Iran in 1989 because of his writing, was attacked on stage at an event in New York, a witness told Reuters.

A man rushed to the stage at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York state and attacked Rushdie as he was being introduced, the witness said, adding the attacker was subsequently restrained.



