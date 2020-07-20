WENATCHEE — The man who died Friday while floating the Wenatchee River has been identified as 39-year-old Kyle Nelson of Wenatchee, according to Chief of Operations Jason Reinfeld with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
Nelson was inner tubing with friends when he fell off about 12:30 p.m. near Monitor. No one saw Nelson, who was behind the group, go into the water, Reinfeld said. He was not wearing a life jacket.
A rafter pulled Nelson onto an island in the river and then rescuers moved Nelson into their raft and performed CPR until they met medical crews downriver near the Sleepy Hollow Bridge, said Cpl. Randy Lake on Friday.
A gofundme page was created to support Nelson's family pay for funeral expenses.
Reinfeld on Monday advised river users to be cautious and to use a personal flotation device. He noted the river is, “flowing much higher than usual."
Nelson is the second person to drown on the Wenatchee River this summer while recreating.
Alyson R. Berman, 65, of Leavenworth fell into the river June 15 while paddle boarding near Blackbird Island in Leavenworth. A bystander and first responders were able to establish a pulse and transfer her to Central Washington Hospital, but she died four days later. Her fanny pack-style life jacket was not inflated, Reinfeld said in June.
The World analyzed its news archives last year and found at least 33 drownings on the Wenatchee River since 1994 while recreating. That figure is now 35. In 26 years of recorded drownings, only five people were confirmed to have worn a personal flotation device when they died.
A third person drowned in the Wenatchee River about May 15 in Plain; Investigators don’t believe 40-year-old Jed Thorp of Leavenworth was recreating when he drowned, Reinfeld said Monday.