WENATCHEE — The bulk of a search for a man suspected of starting a fire Tuesday in Sunnyslope was called off before he was apprehended once they learned the fire was likely accidental.
“Our intent is to make sure everybody is safe, including the suspect and officers,” said Undersheriff Jason Mathews with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
The fire was reported about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday along Highway 2/97 near Love Lane. One person reported hearing an explosion.
Chelan County deputies and Washington State Patrol contacted a suspect and as they were speaking with him he fled over an embankment toward and headed toward the Wenatchee River, Mathews said.
Officers pursued him briefly but then put deputies along the river with throw bags and were preparing to put another in the river on a boat in case the suspect entered the river.
Additional officers from the two agencies, plus members of the Wenatchee Police Department and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, were brought in to help with the search.
Most people involved in the search were pulled back shortly before 9:45 a.m. after a preliminary investigation showed the fire was likely accidental and the Chelan County authorities only had probable cause to arrest the man for reckless burning, a misdemeanor, Mathews said.
“We don’t want to force a situation where he feels compelled to go into the river to avoid apprehension,” Mathews said.
The river is flowing at about 7,400 cubic feet per second and 47 degrees, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, but it appears no one was hurt, Mathews said. The fire originated in an encampment.