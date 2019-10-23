COULEE CITY — Investigators believe a Coulee City woman was the getaway driver of a September robbery at Banks Lake campground. Her four juvenile children were reportedly passengers during the incident.
When a group of hunters returned to the parking area at Ankeny Campground on Sept. 27, they found two men, later identified as Joseph A. Lacey and Kye M. Shelton, stealing two generators from the hunters’ camper, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday in Douglas County Superior Court.
The incident is described as a hectic scene: one hunter drew a gun on the suspects; a white sedan associated with the robbers rammed the hunters’ pickup; and another hunter was dragged by a minivan as it sped away.
Shelton escaped in a red 2009 Toyota Sienna minivan driven by Becca Rae Rosenburg, while Lacey was struck by the sedan and left behind injured at the scene.
The 33-year-old Rosenburg had her four children inside the minivan, the affidavit said.
Rosenburg is charged in superior court with second-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree assault, second-degree theft, and four counts of reckless endangerment. She has not been apprehended. A warrant was issued for her arrest Tuesday.
Shelton, 31, is charged with second-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree assault, and second-degree theft. He has not been apprehended and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Oct. 11.
Lacey, 19, was arrested and then turned over to authorities to face unrelated charges in Yakima County.