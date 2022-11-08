Matt Hickey, right, and Judy Bagley, left, both of Malaga, and Chelsea Trout, middle, a community program educator from the Wenatchee River Institute, walk through fallen cottonwood leaves near Barn Beach in Leavenworth during a Wenatchee River Institute Autumn Ambles nature walk on Saturday.
Chelsea Trout, second from left, a community program educator from the Wenatchee River Institute, pauses with her Autumn Ambles nature walk group Saturday to share information about a newly added art piece at Waterfront Park in Leavenworth. The salmon sculpture was made by P’Squosa artist Swede Albert of Omak. A display will be added next to the sculpture. Next to Chelsea Trout are Larry Fulkerson, left, of East Wenatchee, Kim Fulkerson, second right, and Matt Hickey of Malaga.
LEAVENWORTH— “Our mission is to connect community and people to their natural environment” said Chelsea Trout, a community program educator from the Wenatchee River Institute at their last Autumn Ambles on Saturday.
The Autumn Ambles is one of the institute’s many environmental educational community programs. It uses a nature where participants learn about local ecology and cultural history from educators like Trout.
“People have really found, especially post-COVID, that nature and time are important and are valuable, and it's a way to get away from our screens” said Trout. For the Autumn Amble, that means walking through the crisp fall air, tree-smelling, wild-berry tasting and ecology and cultural lessons. Trout said the most important thing she wants people to take away from the nature walks is a bigger appreciation of the environment and our own time and some relaxation.
Part of the education that is taught during the walks is learning how the original people on the land, the P’Squosa people, treated the land and how they used it in their everyday lives.
The P’Squosa (or Wenatchi) people were forced off their native land in the Wenatchee and Okanagan valleys. The Wenatchee River Institute sits on their ancestral homeland and collaborated with members of the P’Squosa people to create a land acknowledgement.
In the land acknowledgement, Wenatchee River Institute says “We offer this land acknowledgement as the first step to amplifying Indigenous voices and recognizing the harm done to them as a people. We stand as an ally to recognize their connection to the land and their rights to practice their culture on these sacred lands. We encourage all to learn about the Indigenous Peoples of the place you now call home. The Wenatchee River Institute is committed to sharing this land acknowledgment and following up with other actions to educate and be respectful.”
This past week the Wenatchee River Institute put on display on the Waterfront Park trail a salmon sculpture by a P’Squosa artist from Omak, Swede Albert.
The institute was given a grant by the Woods Family Music and Art Fund to commission a local artist to create a piece of art that symbolized the environment the campus is on. Trout said that institute felt that the honor should belong to a P’Squosa artist.
Trout said Albert came to the campus to gain inspiration on what to craft and decided on a salmon sculpture welded with recycled metal as the salmon represents perseverance in many Indigenous People’s cultures in the Pacific Northwest.
