Matt Hickey, right, and Judy Bagley, left, both of Malaga, and Chelsea Trout, middle, a community program educator from the Wenatchee River Institute, walk through fallen cottonwood leaves near Barn Beach in Leavenworth during a Wenatchee River Institute Autumn Ambles nature walk on Saturday.

LEAVENWORTH— “Our mission is to connect community and people to their natural environment” said Chelsea Trout, a community program educator from the Wenatchee River Institute at their last Autumn Ambles on Saturday.

The Autumn Ambles is one of the institute’s many environmental educational community programs. It uses a nature where participants learn about local ecology and cultural history from educators like Trout.

Chelsea Trout, second from left, a community program educator from the Wenatchee River Institute, pauses with her Autumn Ambles nature walk group Saturday to share information about a newly added art piece at Waterfront Park in Leavenworth. The salmon sculpture was made by P’Squosa artist Swede Albert of Omak. A display will be added next to the sculpture. Next to Chelsea Trout are Larry Fulkerson, left, of East Wenatchee, Kim Fulkerson, second right, and Matt Hickey of Malaga.


