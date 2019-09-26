LEAVENWORTH — Highway 2 will be closed between East Leavenworth and Icicle roads from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The closure is due to the Autumn Leaf Festival parade. Detours will be clearly marked.
Bridget Mire: 665-1179
on Twitter @bridget_mire
