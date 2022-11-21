US-NEWS-USHAITI-MIGRANTS-2-MCT

A U.S. Coast Guard boat approaches a sailing vessel packed with migrants off the coast of Key Largo, Florida, that law enforcement sources say are from Haiti on Monday. 

 U.S. Coast Guard/TNS

MIAMI — A U.S. Coast Guard crewman cradled two babies after rescuing them from a boat struggling in swells of 6 to 10 feet. Their families, and many others, were desperate to get to the United States, in spite of the perilous seas, the risk of being stopped, or worse.

Monday’s unfolding drama off the Florida Keys played out with dozens of people attempting to migrate from Haiti with their toddlers and infants.



