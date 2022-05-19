WENATCHEE — Infant formula supply in the Wenatchee Valley was low on Wednesday but not impossible to purchase.
Due to a February recall of several baby formula products and other supply constraints, large nationwide chains like Walmart, Target, Safeway and Albertsons in Wenatchee limit the amount individuals can buy.
Parents shopping Wednesday afternoon could purchase infant formula but maybe not their favorite brand or type. More than half of supply is gone from shelves, the less-popular supply in the edges of shelves still available.
Mothers in the federal Women, Infants and Children program (WIC) — oftentime low-income parents — have also been struggling to find formula they can redeem through the program, said Ranuara Gutierrez, Columbia Valley Community Health WIC supervisor.
The national WIC organization has expanded the list of WIC-approved formula brands due to the shortage. But even so, choices are limited since not all stores accept WIC EBT cards — including Target and Grocery Outlet.
So even if formula is available in those stores, WIC mothers will need to buy it with their own money, Gutierrez said. Or if non-WIC-approved formula is the only formula available, they will need to spend their own money.
Gutierrez and her staff receives about 20 calls a day from mothers in their program looking to switch the formula they can purchase with WIC as it is not certain what will be available on the shelves. The influx of calls started some time after the recall and shutdown in February.
Columbia Valley Community Health, between its WIC offices in Wenatchee and Chelan, serves 165 infants who use formula, according to Gutierrez. About a third of the 165 infants are partially fed using formula. This number does not include infants in the program who are fully breastfed.
The February recall occurred due to possible contamination of several baby formula products and led to the closure of the nation's largest plant of baby formula in Michigan, according to a state Department of Health news release.
Abbott Laboratories reached an agreement in May with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on restarting the Michigan plant, but it will take weeks before the plant's production goes back to normal and formula reaches shelves, according to the state Department of Health.
The Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council operates a mobile food pantry and works with other food banks, but doesn't usually have baby formula, Alan Walker, the council's executive director, said in an email. And they don't get a lot of requests for it.
The council had some baby formula earlier in the year, prior to the shortage, but already distributed that supply, he said. Their program director has contacted suppliers already but has not been able to secure more formula.
"Our sources are not any better than the major grocery/retail outlets," Walker said. "I wish we had product available. Having a 6-month-old grandson whose diet is supplemented with formula, I can appreciate the pain parents are feeling."
The state Department of Health says that it is OK for most babies to switch to any available formula, including store brands, unless the baby is on a specific predigested or amino-acid based formula for certain medical conditions. Any questions should be directed to a primary care provider.
Parents should not try to make their own homemade formula because recipes might not have enough vital nutrients or could contain too much salt or other elements that could be harmful. And if shopping online, only buy from reputable distributors and pharmacies, according to the health department's news release.
The Bellingham Herald contributed to this story.
Other resources
- For parents needing to be connected to health care providers, call the Help Me Grow WA hotline at 800-332-2588. Additional support and resources to participants in federal and state nutrition programs is also available through the hotline.
- Washington WIC (Women, Infants and Children) participants should contact their local WIC clinic to get infant formula benefits replaced. WIC has expanded the formulas it is offering and can often tell parents which stores have formula in stock. The state WIC office can be reached between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 800-841-1410.
- Participants in the Basic Food (SNAP) program should visit the Parenthelp123 web page or call 800-322-2588.
- Abbott Laboratories will be releasing limited quantities of metabolic nutrition formulas, previously on hold following the recall. These products were not included in the recall and have been tested and determined safe, but they require a medical referral. Those in need can contact Abbott at 800-881-0876.
- Contact manufacturers directly, such as Gerber's MyGerber Baby Expert, Abbott's consumer hotline (800-986-8540), Abbott's urgent product request line or Mead Johnson/Reckitt's customer service line (800-222-9123).
Source: State Department of Health