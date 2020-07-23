WENATCHEE — Fire crews quickly put out a barbecue-turned-yard-fire Wednesday afternoon on Marr Street.
A resident’s grill caught fire then spread to nearby bushes, fencing and trees, said Chelan County Fire District 1 spokeswoman Kay McKellar. The fire did not harm any houses and only affected the backyard where it started.
Flames began shortly after 5 p.m at 610 Marr St. Crews put it out in less than 15 minutes, she said. Once extinguished, firefighters looked around to make sure no embers remained before heading out.
The grill, which was in the resident’s backyard, probably started the fire by sparking some flames, McKellar said.
People need to use caution in this weather, especially when it’s windy, she said.
— Luke Hollister, World staff