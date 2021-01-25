WATERVILLE — It’s a bright sunny day on the snow-covered Waterville plateau. The topography is flat as far as the eye can see but somewhere out there is a ski area. As you meander, you find your way to the elevated land, just past a couple of barns.
This can’t be the Badger Mountain Ski Area. This is only a parking lot. Where is the Ski Lodge? You see, to get to the ski area, you must trudge nearly 500 yards up a hill, where you then encounter a T-Rope carrying skiers and snowboarders, a little further down, there is a rope tow.
In the distance is the rather small ski lodge. This is the Badger Mountain Ski Area in all its glory. It’s a non-profit affair run entirely by volunteers. An all-day lift ticket will cost you $10.
Steve Hickman is the man in charge. He’s been on the Board of Directors since 1998 and has been the vice president for the past 10 years. He said it works “fantastic” with the volunteers.
“If you make it fun, the volunteers will come and help out. They get to ski. We have enough volunteers, we rotate it around so everyone gets to ski,” Hickman said. “We could not operate without the volunteers. It’s 100% unpaid.”
Hickman said there are about 30 or more volunteers.
Rod Firoved volunteers in ticket sales. He grew up in Waterville but now lives in Entiat.
Jeff Smoke has been volunteering for two years. For him, it’s a chance to help out the ski hill and make sure it continues on in the community.
“It’s been a part of our local family’s memories for years and years,” Smoke said. “Now my kids, their great grandparents were part of the generation that help put it together. Just our chance to give back what I got out of it.”
Smoke said it is a great spot for kids with some of the best snow around.
“If enough people can help out, we can keep it affordable and fun,” Smoke said.
Dietrich Daling has been volunteering ever since he graduated from high school five years ago. He said someone has to do it.
“I would rather be riding. Volunteering is not too bad. You get to see all the people in town. It nice knowing that someone is doing it,” Daling said. “It’s just kind of a community thing. There would not be much to do in Waterville if there was no ski hill.”
Daling was volunteering on the rope tow. His main duties are to make sure no one is horsing around on the rope and making sure people don’t go under the rope. And if people hit the gate at the top, he has to go fix it.
Reilly O’Meara said he’s been working at Badger for 20 years or better. He was operating the T-Rope tow. O’Meara, who originally hails from Iowa, said he just likes hanging out at a “teeny-tiny” ski area. He doesn’t really consider it volunteering because “somebody has to run it.”
“We do most of the maintenance on the lifts. We put the T’s on and take them off. We do most of the maintenance,” O’Meara said. “Once you get it up and running, it’s not hard. You put it together in fall and take it apart in the spring.”
O’Meara said he likes helping out the kids and making it fun, which is the main goal. He said they had some big crowds over the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.
Before you call it a day at Badger Mountain Ski Area, don’t forget to get a Lions Club Burger. For $7, you get a burger, chips, and drink.