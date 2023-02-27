WENATCHEE — The second suspect in a Wenatchee homicide made his first appearance Friday in Chelan County Superior Court where bail was set at $5 million.

Javier "Puppet" Valdez is charged in Chelan County Superior Court with aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree burglary in connection with the August death of Yair Flores, 18.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

