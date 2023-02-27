WENATCHEE — The second suspect in a Wenatchee homicide made his first appearance Friday in Chelan County Superior Court where bail was set at $5 million.
Javier "Puppet" Valdez is charged in Chelan County Superior Court with aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree burglary in connection with the August death of Yair Flores, 18.
Valdez, 27, was arrested Oct. 11 by members of the Walla Walla Regional Drug Gang Task Force, the Columbia River Drug Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service, according to the Walla Walla Police Department.
Valdez has been held at the Washington Corrections Center since Nov. 9 to serve a 14-month sentence for first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Sealby on Monday declined to comment further on Valdez's firearm sentence.
He was transferred from the prison Thursday to appear in Superior Court Friday. Judge Kristin Ferrera set bail at $5 million. He's being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
Detectives believe Valdez accompanied Markheil "Biggie" Leon Ford to Flores’ home on the 1600 block of Methow Street shortly before midnight Aug. 12 where Ford allegedly shot through a window and killed Flores as he slept, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court.
Ford, 19, was also charged with aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree burglary. He is being held at the justice center on $5 million bail.
Police suspect Flores’ death was revenge for his reported participation in a July gang fight outside Big Lots in Olds Station in which Flores allegedly fired a gunshot, the affidavit said. No one was wounded.
