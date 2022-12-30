FTX former CEO Bankman-Fried appears at Manhattan federal court in New York City

Former FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried, who faces fraud charges over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, walks from the Manhattan federal court after securing bail in New York City, on Dec. 22.

 Reuters/Jeenah Moon

NEW YORK — Sam Bankman-Fried is expected on Tuesday to enter an initial plea of not guilty to criminal charges that he cheated investors and looted billions of dollars at his now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Bankman-Fried is accused of illegally using FTX customer deposits to support his Alameda Research hedge fund, buy real estate and make millions of dollars in political contributions.



