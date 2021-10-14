Editor's note: Get to know your ballot by reading more of The Wenatchee World's election coverage at wwrld.us/2021elections.
Incumbent Barb Polley is running for School Board Member Position 2 in the Lake Chelan School District. Her opponent in the upcoming general election is Kristi Collins.
What changes, if any, would you like to see in the current curriculum?
The current curriculum that is being used by the Lake Chelan School district up to date and appropriate for our students. The district maintains a curriculum adoption schedule for academic materials which are reviewed and chosen by staff and administration. Our sexual health education curriculum is the same one that we have been using for several years, written and complied by our own staff and parent volunteers. We are not using any new curriculum nor any existing materials that include concepts involved in critical race theory. We do have a rigorous academic and life skills curriculum that prepares students to be ready, upon graduation, to have options as they make their next steps and become responsible members of a community.
What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the district's current handling of COVID-19?
The Lake Chelan School District has done a fantastic job of mitigation for the COVID-19 response. There has been a good deal of planning that has gone into being prepared to keep our students and staff safe while they are at school. There has been communication with the parents, staff and community. There is an easy to follow protocol if students are tested positive or been exposed. I'm very proud of the work that has gone into being prepared.
What do you see as the biggest issue the district faces long-term?
Long term our district will be facing the need to make up for lost educational days due to the pandemic. This is related to keeping students and staff healthy so that they can be in school as many days as possible to add continuity and understanding to teaching and learning. Students and staff are are both excited to be back in the classroom and working towards the district goals of academic excellence for all students.
