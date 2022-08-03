Court hearing of U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner

U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at a Moscow airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, is escorted before a court hearing outside Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday.

 Pool photo via Reuters/Natalia Kolesnikova

KHIMKI, Russia — U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner returned to a Russian court on Thursday as her drugs trial grinds towards a finale that could result in a 10-year prison sentence and then a prisoner swap for one of the world's most notorious arms dealers.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star, was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Feb. 17 with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.