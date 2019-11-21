LEAVENWORTH — A Bavarian-style barn was destroyed by fire Wednesday night in Leavenworth.
When firefighters arrived about 11:40 p.m. the 2,300-square-foot barn near the intersection of Ski Hill Drive and Ranger Road was ablaze, said Chelan County Fire Marshal Bob Plumb.
Crews fought the fire from outside the barn, but it is a total loss, Plumb said.
He suspects the fire started accidentally, though the exact cause is under investigation.
“I can’t rule out an intentionally set fire, but I don’t have any reason at this point to think that’s a viable option,” Plumb said.
Among the items kept inside the barn were vehicles, snow machines, a tractor and a goat. The goat did not survive, Plumb said.
Crews from Chelan County Fire District 3 were still on scene about noon Thursday monitoring hot spots.