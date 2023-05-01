230502-newslocal-methowheathkids 01.JPG
Natalie Karina, 6, smiles as she and other performers in a Parque Padrinos group finish their folkloric dance number at the second annual Be Well-Stay Well Community Health Fair on El Dia Del Nino, Sunday, at Methow Park. El Dia Del Nino, or Children's Day, is a national children's holiday celebrated in Mexico. The group's vests were also custom from Mexico. This year's event was part of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival and included performances, informational booths, food, health resources, prizes, and kids activities.

WENATCHEE — The second annual Be Well-Stay Well Community Health Fair at Methow Park brought together large crowds of mostly Latin American families on Sunday to celebrate Children’s Day. Mexico celebrates the holiday on April 30, while other countries reserve different days. 

The event was a partnership between Parque Padrinos, a grassroots community organization that advocates for Methow Park and the south Wenatchee community, as well as Confluence Health.

Wenatchee Valley College nursing student Jessica Avila listens intently to Paula Solorio while checking Paula's blood pressure during the second annual Be Well-Stay Well Community Health Fair on El Dia Del Nino, Sunday, at Methow Park. Appointment scheduling, health resources, vaccinations, and screenings were available. The health fair also celebrated El Dia Del Nino, or Children's Day.
Patty Cuevas, far right, of Wenatchee, browses the Community for the Advancement of Family Education booth with her daughters Janelly, 11, and Victoria, 8, at the second annual Be Well-Stay Well Community Health Fair on El Dia Del Nino, Sunday, at Methow Park. Cuevas was looking for resources and information for her daughters and to maybe spike Victoria's interest in folkloric dancing that was performed at the fair.
David Martinez, 11, balances on one foot after jumping across a rope from the green side to the blue side while playing the game Mar y Tierra at the second annual Be Well-Stay Well Community Health Fair on El Dia Del Nino, Sunday, at Methow Park. Mar y Tierra is a traditional Spanish game often played at recess. 
People browse health and informational booths while at the second annual Be Well-Stay Well Community Health Fair on El Dia Del Nino, Sunday, at Methow Park.


