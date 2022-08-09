KENNEWICK — Detectives are asking for the public's help as they investigate who shot a bear hunter with a high caliber gun in the Washington Blue Mountains near Walla Walla.
Walla Walla County detectives were called out to help the hunter in Nightingale Canyon about five miles east of Walla Walla and 50 miles from the Tri-Cities about 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, according to the sheriff's office.
The hunter had shot a bear, and his hunting partner stayed in place and watched as he went across the canyon to find the animal — a common hunting practice.
As the hunting partner waited, a rifle shot rang out from the canyon and he saw the hunter fall to the ground and roll downhill.
He found the hunter with a bullet wound that was bleeding profusely and saw a person running north through a farm field, deputies were told.
The injured hunter was taken to a hospital and was continuing treatment there as of the start of this week.
Detectives have information about vehicles seen in the area and are applying for search warrants, according to the Walla Walla Sheriff's Office.
