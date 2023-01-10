A shopping cart is seen at a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Manhattan, New York City

A shopping cart is seen at a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Manhattan, New York City, on June 29, 2022. 

 Reuters/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. on Tuesday reported a quarterly loss of about $393 million after a tough third quarter that it hoped would provide a financial cushion to its months-long cash burn.

The company did not say if it would file for bankruptcy after saying last week it was working with outside advisers to look at various options after years of weakening sales.



