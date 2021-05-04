QUINCY — In these pandemic times, when a public facility suddenly shuts down, it’s typically due to a COVID-19 outbreak. When the Quincy Library shut down last Thursday it was due to bed bugs.
NCW Libraries Director of Branch Operations Bill Carrol said some DVDs returned to the Quincy branch last week contained some bugs. Quincy library staff immediately notified the administrative team in Wenatchee, he said.
“It was discovered those bugs were bed bugs," Carroll said. "In an effort to keep the public and our staff safe, we engaged with a couple of different pest control companies to confirm those were indeed bed bugs. We closed that library down so remediation could take place."
The patrons who returned the DVDs containing the bed bugs also were informed of that fact, he said.
Bed bugs are insects from the genus Cimex that feed on human blood, usually at night. Their bites can result in a number of health impacts including skin rashes, psychological effects and allergic symptoms.
“We had a pest control firm come in on Monday to do chemical treatment. We’re following that up with heat treatment of our DVD section where the bugs were identified. Between the chemical treatment and heat treatment, we should be good to go,” Carroll said.
Staff will take time on Wednesday while the branch is closed to do a heat treatment of the affected items, he said. After that, Carroll said there will be a follow up with the pest control company to make sure the library is good to go.
The plan is to reopen the library on Thursday.
Carroll said bed bugs have never been an issue with any of the NCW Libraries' 30 branches, but he has dealt with bed bugs before.
“Me personally, I’m fairly new to this organization. I’ve been here since last September. In my previous public library organization, I had dealt with bed bugs in Iowa. It’s unfortunate. Wherever there are people, there are bed bugs. These critters travel all over the place,” he said.