US-NEWS-CALIF-REBOUND-DROUGHT-1-MCT

A cloud mist formed as water flows over the four energy dissipator blocks at the end of the Lake Oroville Main Spillway. The California Department of Water Resources increased the water release down the main spillway to 35,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) on March 17, 2023. 

LOS ANGELES — California’s two biggest reservoirs are all but full after reaching perilously low levels late last year.

Lake Shasta, at 96% full, and Lake Oroville, at 100%, had fallen to around 25% to 30% of their capacity before the state’s historically wet winter rejuvenated them.

US-NEWS-CALIF-REBOUND-DROUGHT-2-MCT

Low water conditions at Enterprise Bridge located at Lake Oroville in Butte County, California, on Dec. 21, 2022. 
US-NEWS-CALIF-REBOUND-DROUGHT-3-LA

High water conditions at Enterprise Bridge located at Lake Oroville in Butte County, California, on June 6, 2023. The reservoir is now 100% full. 


