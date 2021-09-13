20 years ago, students in Eastmont Junior High teacher Tammy Grubb's class processed the events of Sept. 11 by creating "found poetry," pulling words and phrases from the front pages of newspapers like The New York Times and rearranging them. Grubb sent the poems to the NYT, where Sept. 11 editor Serge Schmemann received them and thanked her.
In honor of the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, Schmemann teamed up with Wenatchee World reporter Mitchell Roland to reconnect with those students.
Here, Roland describes his partnership with the NYT, and how he wrote the story. This Q&A is lightly edited for style and clarity.
Q: How did this story come together?
A: Late July I got an email from one of our editors. He forwarded me an email from Serge Schmemann, a reporter for the New York Times.
Serge’s email was essentially, “Hey, we got these letters 20 years ago, I want to reach out to the kids and the teacher to do a follow up article. First, is the teacher still in the area and can you help me track down some of the kids so I can talk with them?"
My editor thought this would be a cool opportunity. I agreed, and told my editor I’d see what I could do.
I looked up Grubb and she was still in the Wenatchee area, still teaching. I reached out to her and said “Hey, this reporter is reaching out and he wants to do a follow up article, would you be interested?” And she replied, “Absolutely, give him my contact info.”
From there, somewhere down the line I got a list of 60 or 61 students who were in the class that day and I kind of cyber stalked them. I went through Facebook, looked up every single name and tried to see if their profiles had connections to Wenatchee or Eastmont, or if I could kind of tell just by looking at their profile if it was the student I was trying to find.
I ended up finding about 20 students. I started reaching out to them, and that boiled down to six or seven students who replied and said they’d be willing to talk.
I set up interviews with them, some of them came in person for video components, some of them have moved out of the area so I talked on the phone with them or did Zoom calls with them.
Also, I went down to the middle school or junior high to get a yearbook from that year so I could get class photos of the students from that time period.
Finally, I reached out to Grubb again, got copies of 15 or so of the poems so we could run those along with the story because really that’s the most powerful part.
Q: How did you find the poems?
A: After the poems were in, Grubb hung them in a hallway outside of her classroom for a month or so immediately following the attacks. After that she compiled all of them together, wrote a nice letter, and then she sent them to Serge Schmemann back in 2001.
About a month later, he replied back with a thank you saying he and the entire newsroom were very appreciative.
That was the extent of their interaction for the last 20 years until about six weeks ago. When I talked to Serge Schmemann he said he thought about doing something for the 10th anniversary but didn’t get around to it.
Q: Did you talk to everyone you reached out to? When you did get in contact, did the students remember the assignment from 20 years ago?
A: I got a lot of people who ignored me. I have ten or so messages where I am pretty confident it is that person, but I wasn’t banking on them replying because they hadn’t been active on Facebook in a couple of years so I got a lot of people who just didn’t respond.
But the people I did talk to, some of them didn’t fully remember the assignment or they remembered it vaguely, but were very eager and willing to talk about that assignment.
There were a couple of people who said they didn’t remember the assignment at all until they went back and read the poem, and they were kind of transported back into that mindset.
One person said they hadn’t thought about how they felt in the moment about 9/11. They thought about the event in general, but they never really stopped to think “How did I feel as a 14 or 15 year old in that moment?”
Someone else said that just by reading the words, they could tell their mindset at that time. They chose specific words and were specific in what they wrote, so they knew exactly what they were feeling.
So it was a mix of some people who didn’t remember the assignment at all, some people remembered the assignment vaguely, and some people who knew exactly what they were thinking at the time and knew their mindset, and rereading it was like going back in time.
Q: What was working with the NYT reporter like?
A: Very, very cool.
I just graduated from school a month and a half or so ago, so to be able to talk with someone who has a Pulitzer Prize and has so much experience in the industry and has bylines in The New York Times and wrote the main story on the front cover of the New York Times for 9/11 and has so many amazing experiences, it’s a little unnerving.
It’s like I’m in little leagues and this guy’s MVP in the major leagues. We’re technically playing the same sport, we’re technically both doing journalism, but he has so much more expertise and so much more experience.
But he was very nice, very helpful, very good conversation.
Once I got into it, it was a lot more “Ok, I know what to do, I have this experience, I know how to go about it.” But the initial sending emails to a New York Times reporter is very unnerving. When I was sending those first couple of emails I had another reporter come over and triple read even two- or three-sentence emails just so I didn’t make a typo to a New York Times reporter.
Q: Which story did you connect to on the deepest level?
A: I would say Sasha Sleiman’s. She came in for an in-person interview and we talked for about a half hour. She really talked about how that experience guided her whole life. She studied international policy in college, got her Master’s, worked at the UN for a period of time, and lived in NY for about six years before moving back to Wenatchee.
She really talked about reliving that moment and how it guided her whole career, and about how ignorance around those events affected Arab Americans.
It’s really interesting to hear that perspective and hear how that event shaped the rest of her life.