Reporter Oscar Rodriguez, photographer Don Seabrook, and videographer Luke Hollister toured Central Washington Hospital on Sept. 23, speaking with doctors and nurses in between their rounds caring for COVID-19 patients.
Rodriguez, who has covered COVID-19 since October 2020, explained how his article, "Fight for your life", came together, and what it was like to cover COVID from in the hospital ICU.
Q: How did this story idea start?
An afternoon in the ICU at Wenatchee's Central Washington Hospital provides a glimpse into what staff faces every day as they care for COVID-19 patients.
A: It's always been in the back of our minds to go into the hospital to get a firsthand account of what's occurring there, but we never really had a really good moment to ask a healthcare provider in the area for permission. But with hospitalizations as high as they were, breaking records only a couple weeks ago, we thought there wouldn't be a better time to do something like this.
We asked Confluence Health’s spokesperson, Andrew Canning, and he was really instrumental in getting that story done. He got us permission to go into the hospital and connected us with people who gave us quotes and information. I sent him an email and he was very excited about the prospect of doing a story and started working on it on his end. I can’t imagine the amount of work he did to get through legal, because it seemed like that was the biggest concern.
But yeah, it was mostly just emails back and forth with me and him trying to get the time scheduled. Eventually he came back and said, “Hey, we're ready to go, just tell us when you want to go.” It was a pretty easy process on my end because all I had to do was send an email and he did a bunch of work on his end.
Q: What was it like to be in the hospital on the front lines?
A: It was very different from my expectations, I'll say that. I haven't been to the hospital very often, but my idea of it was probably influenced by media showing gurneys getting dragged down the hall. But in reality it's a lot calmer on the front lines, people walking in and out of rooms at most at a brisk pace.
The people that work there, I can't imagine working 16 hours and maintaining a calm exterior. Under the surface, they're probably freaking out, but they'll never show it, that's for sure. They were really calm, really competent people.
Q: We’ve been covering COVID-19 for a long time, and you’ve been covering it for a year. How do you avoid burnout on covering such a heavy topic? How has the coverage changed?
A: I think for my case, I've always found the subject matter pretty interesting and it's a really important issue, so maybe that's what keeps me motivated. I've never really encountered any sort of fatigue but it's probably the most depressing beat that we have here at The World.
The COVID beat probably requires the most amount of number crunching out of all the beats here. Maybe I'm wrong about that — I imagine Nevonne [McDaniels] who does the business beat would probably say differently — but there's a lot of number crunches and a lot of Excel spreadsheets which I've always enjoyed doing, so maybe that helps me keep me motivated.
I don't think coverage has changed very much. There's an argument to be made that it hasn't changed simply because COVID really hasn't changed. But probably the biggest thing that changed COVID was the vaccines. It added a whole new aspect to the beat. Between the winter wave, which was the largest COVID wave before this one, it was the same story over and over again of how stressed the hospital system was getting, as well as the amount of work that the health industry has to do with the limited staff that they have.
In all honesty, besides the vaccine, COVID coverage hasn't really changed much. I update our live updates page that has case counts, we see it go up and down. So in a way it sort of follows the same cycle as COVID grows and wanes.
Q: Do you know if the patients you spoke to are still in the hospital?
A: We went up to the fourth floor of the hospital where people were in isolation already recovering. We obviously couldn't speak to anyone in the ICU because most of them were out of it. Jackie Whited was the one that was guiding us around the ICU, introducing us to some folks that we could speak to as well answering just about every question I had.
It was through [her] that we were able to speak with a mother and her daughter. I have not followed up on their conditions. They had been in the hospital at that point for about a month already.
Oftentimes we don’t generally deal with specifics: 10 patients at the hospital, or 1,000 people that got infected. So speaking with an actual patient that had COVID at the hospital is a pretty rare moment for us. I could potentially follow up but it's all up to if they feel comfortable enough to speak with us again. Otherwise we probably wouldn't get any info from them.
Q: What do you hope people take away from your article?
A: I honestly just hope people get a first-hand account of the sacrifice that healthcare workers have been doing for over a year now, and hopefully that changes their mind [on the vaccine]. Whatever opinion, whatever hesitations, whatever doubts or political reservations they might have had, I hope it chips away a little bit at that wall. And perhaps, with the help of another family member, they might eventually get vaccinated. That's honestly the goal, just hopefully more people get vaccinated.
I enjoy the COVID beat for what I learn and how important it is, but at some point it's got to end, and the sooner it does, the better for healthcare workers.
Q: As reporters, we’re also on the front lines in a way, fighting misinformation. What do you want to tell people who are not getting their COVID-19 information from great sources?
A: Well, normally I might just say see what the state Department of Health says, what the local health district says, what doctors at the hospital say, and just talk to your own personal health care provider about the vaccine. The issue is that most people that already have preconceived notions about the vaccines or about COVID are getting their info from Facebook, and generally they're not going to turn away from that kind of source very easily.
Covering the COVID beat as long as I have, it seems like saying that isn't enough, and I'm not sure what else would have to be done for them to change their mind.
At this point, I've heard just about every vaccine myth and conspiracy theory that's out there on the internet. I'm tired of hearing it, but I don't think it's going to change anytime soon if I just say “Talk to your healthcare provider.” A bunch of people more well spoken than I am have said the same thing and it doesn't seem to be working. To be fair, there have been some changes in vaccination rates, so something's working. I'm just not sure what, which is already and that's another story I'm working on. Maybe I'm being a little too cynical, but I don't know.
Q: What did you have to wear?
A: Early on in the pandemic I noticed that a lot of doctors were wearing pretty intensive PPE like the gown, a mask, a face shield, sometimes goggles, something to cover their hair. But we just went in there and all they asked from us was an N-95 mask. Everything else was just what I regularly wear to the office.
It’s really amazing seeing them prep every time they go into a patient's room in the ICU, and I was standing there with a shirt, jeans and regular tennis shoes.
Q: Anything else you want to add?
A: The biggest thing is to extend my gratitude or appreciation to the people at Confluence that let us go in there. Jackie Whited, Andrew Canning, Julie McAllister, all the ICU nurses we spoke to. While I am here comfortably sitting in a chair and typing on a computer, they're doing all the hard work. That's probably the biggest thing I want to communicate. I really appreciate them taking the time to speak with me.