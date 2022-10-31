KENNEWICK — Benton County is set to become the owner of the former Kennewick General Hospital building on Auburn Street.

The building is planned to be used as a recovery center campus for patients with mental health and addiction issues, along with a nearby building the county will lease to provide some additional inpatient services.



___ (c)2022 Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.) Visit Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.) at www.tri-cityherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

