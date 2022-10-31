KENNEWICK — Benton County is set to become the owner of the former Kennewick General Hospital building on Auburn Street.
The building is planned to be used as a recovery center campus for patients with mental health and addiction issues, along with a nearby building the county will lease to provide some additional inpatient services.
Benton County Commissioners on Friday authorized the signing of closing documents to buy the 123,000-square-foot building from LifePoint Health for $1.6 million.
Efforts toward creating a recovery center for the Tri-Cities began with a grassroots effort in 2018 as Michele Gerber, who lost her son to drug addiction, started the Benton Franklin Recovery Coalition.
The Kennewick Public Hospital Board then took on the mission of providing comprehensive mental health services for the Tri-Cities area, with Benton County stepping in with the resources to make the recovery center a reality.
The commissioners in both Benton and Franklin counties approved a 0.1% sales tax increase to pay for operating a new center.
LifePoint Health agreed to sell the building for a recovery center, but has long said that there would be restrictions on services that could compete with those it already offers in the Tri-Cities as the owner of Trios Health and Lourdes Health.
The sale of the building comes with a restriction that prohibits inpatient mental health care for longer than 72 hours for adults.
As a result, Benton County is in the final steps of negotiating a lease for space not far from the hospital building to provide some services that would be difficult to offer under that restriction.
The lease is close to being finalized and an announcement could be made in a few weeks, said Matt Rasmussen, deputy county administrator.
He also expects to request proposals for managing services for the leased site this week.
The leased space will serve as an entry point into the new mental health and addiction treatment center and is expected to offer crisis stabilization, secure withdrawal and inpatient detoxification.
It will serve as a drop-off point for law enforcement for people who need to detox or are in mental health crisis.
People in crisis can also walk in or be brought into the facility by family members, Rasmussen said.
Continuing services would then be offered at the old Kennewick General Hospital building site.
The old hospital building will require upgrades.
The original portion of the building the county is purchasing opened as a community-owned hospital in 1952.
The purchase cost of the building and remodeling and upgrades for both the old hospital building and the separate leased space nearby will be paid for with $1.5 million the Washington state Legislature approved in its last session, $7 million in state and federal funds, and $5 million set aside in American Rescue Plan Act for the county.
Operating costs and the lease of the second facility will be covered by the new sales tax.
