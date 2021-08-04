KENNEWICK — Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher may be the first elected sheriff in the history of Washington state to be recalled by the voters.
He also reportedly is the first government official in Benton County to lose their office in a recall election.
Hatcher will be out of a job in two weeks, based on Tuesday’s returns.
Voters countywide overwhelmingly answered “yes” to oust the elected sheriff after a series of allegations were levied against him over the past two years by both his estranged wife and his employees, including his command officers.
Results posted on the Washington state Secretary of State’s website show 21,436 votes, or 75%, in favor of his removal. He received 7,140 votes, or 25% against the recall.
Hatcher could not be reached by the Tri-City Herald.
Over the past year, he has referred to the recall effort as organized labor’s attempt to control the sheriff’s office, and said he was falsely accused and attacked relentlessly while organizers misled the citizens.
“I will not stand idly by and allow this type of unethical behavior and conduct to happen to anyone as long as I am in office,” Hatcher told the Herald in May. “That being said, I work for the people of Benton County and will accept the determination of our citizens.”
The election will not be certified until Aug. 17, and remaining votes that come in the mail with an Aug. 3 postmark will be counted up until then.
Once it is certified by Benton County Auditor Brenda Chilton, the sheriff must vacate his office immediately.
Because Hatcher is a Republican, the Benton County Republican Party then will recommend three names to the Benton County Commission for consideration to fill the vacant spot.
Commissioners have up to 60 days to appoint someone, but first must choose an interim sheriff from within the department to serve until that selection is made.
“The voters clearly can see that it was time to send a message to law enforcement who engage in criminal activity, and I think that it’s overwhelmingly clear they don’t want public officials committing crimes,” Alan Harvey, the attorney who represents Erickson and the local union, told the Herald after Tuesday’s results were posted.
“The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is going to be a positive and better place when the election results are certified, and they can move on,” he added. “They’re a great group of law enforcement professionals and the voters have indicated they deserve better.”
Refused to step down
Hatcher has been the sheriff since May 2017, when his predecessor Steve Keane retired early to focus on his health.
His current term was not up until the end of 2022, and he spurned calls to step down voluntarily.
The recall effort was started in mid-2020 by sheriff’s Sgt. Jason Erickson.
He was backed by the Benton County Deputy Sheriff’s Guild and the Washington State Fraternal Order of Police, along with a recall committee that gathered the nearly 14,000 signatures necessary to get the issue on the ballot.
Chilton, who’s worked in the auditor’s office for 23 years, told the Herald it is the first time a recall petition made it to the ballot. Four previous recall attempts against council members did not make it past the judicial process.
On Wednesday, the president of WAFOP told the Herald that the professional organization will always be around to help law enforcement, while also holding those accountable who need to be held accountable.
”The voters have spoken and we appreciate the hard work of the recall committee, as well as all of the citizens who understood the issue and decided to take these steps,” said Marco Monteblanco, president and a Kennewick police detective.
”We’re happy with the results, and now it’s time for the Benton County Sheriff’s Office to find a leader that will bring them back into prominence in our community.”
Hatcher was accused in eight charges of intimidating witnesses and public servants in investigations, retaliating against them, tampering with physical evidence and violating his oath of office.
The sheriff repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, and tried to appeal Erickson’s petition to the Washington state Supreme Court but lost.
Ongoing criminal investigation
The Washington Association of Sheriffs & Police Chiefs declined to talk about the historical aspect of the recall, telling the Herald on Wednesday that it “does not comment on local election results.”
The association, based in Lacey, consists of executive and top management personnel from law enforcement agencies statewide, including the 39 elected county sheriffs and 240 police chiefs.
Hatcher also is under criminal investigation by the Washington State Patrol for allegations that in October 2019 he coerced his wife to recant her statements of prior domestic abuse.
The allegations came out of the divorce case with his estranged wife, Monica Hatcher.
Criminal charges were filed against Jerry Hatcher that same month for felony witness tampering and fourth-degree assault, but then dismissed after one week. Prosecutors said they could re-file at a later date if additional evidence came to light.
At the time, Hatcher emphatically denied touching his wife two years prior or trying to get her to change her story during the initial criminal investigation.
The state patrol confirmed to the Herald this past spring that it had reopened its investigation into the original witness tampering case, 1 1/2 years after charges were dropped.
Investigators interviewed several witnesses who are or previously were employed by the sheriff’s office.
The statute of limitations on the domestic violence assault has expired, meaning prosecutors can no longer pursue that charge.
It is not known if investigators are still working the case, or if it has been forwarded to another county’s prosecutor for review and consideration of criminal charges.
A spokesman with the state patrol could not be reached Wednesday about the status.
Ballot counting continues
Auditor Chilton said Tuesday night’s numbers are based on the 29,852 ballots her office received via mail and drop boxes up to 5 p.m. Monday.
So far, 420 of those ballots have been challenged, meaning the voter may have failed to sign the Voter’s Declaration on the return envelope or the signature does not match was it on file.
Those voters are being notified by phone and mail, and have until 4:30 p.m. Aug. 16 to respond.
Chilton projects that 8,000 ballots remain to be counted after the early returns.
Two hours after Tuesday’s returns were posted, the Committee to Recall Sheriff Jerry Hatcher thanked the citizens of Benton County for their support.
”We recognize that it is not an easy decision to recall a sheriff, and it is not one that was taken lightly. We saw the evidence and came to the support of the deputies ...,” the committee’s post read.
”Now, the people have had a chance to let their voice be heard, and their message was sent loud and clear. This is the same message that has always been given — as citizens of Benton County we will hold our own accountable,” the post continued. “We will not allow corruption from those whom we have entrusted to make and uphold our laws, and we don’t need lawmakers from Olympia to take care of our problems for us.”
The committee wished the best to all Benton sheriff’s deputies and staff, and offered its continued support.
”We also wish the best for the new interim sheriff and look forward to voting for our next constitutional sheriff in 2022.”