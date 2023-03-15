WENATCHEE — A Cashmere bug farm that produces animal feed and fertilizer, Beta Hatch, is pursuing a $400,000 state grant to set up shop in Wenatchee.

Gov. Jay Inslee listens to Beta Hatch founder and CEO Virginia Emery talk about her company June 24, 2022, in Cashmere.

Beta Hatch has a 40,000-square-foot facility off Highway 2 on Titchenal Road, but is hoping for an expansion in neighboring Wenatchee at a storage facility. Beta Hatch produces worms and beetle eggs, which are sold to different industries for animal feed. It also markets the bugs’ waste for fertilizer, according to Wenatchee World archives.



