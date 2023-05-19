FILE PHOTO: Founder, Chairman, CEO and President of Amazon Jeff Bezos unveils his space company Blue Origin's space exploration lunar lander rocket called Blue Moon during an unveiling event in Washington

Founder, Chairman, CEO and President of Amazon Jeff Bezos unveils his space company Blue Origin's space exploration lunar lander rocket called Blue Moon during an unveiling event in Washington, May 9, 2019. 

 Reuters file photo/Clodagh Kilcoyne

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A team led by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin won a coveted $3.4 billion NASA contract to build a spacecraft to fly astronauts to and from the moon’s surface, the U.S. space agency said on Friday, a breakthrough for the company two years after it lost out to Elon Musk’s SpaceX in another competition.

Blue Origin plans to build its 52-foot tall Blue Moon lander in partnership with Lockheed Martin Corp., Boeing Co., software firm Draper and robotics firm Astrobotic. NASA picked Blue Origin over a rival bid led by Leidos Inc.-owned defense contractor Dynetics that also included Northrop Grumman Corp.