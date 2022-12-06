FILE PHOTO: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos speaks during an event about Blue Origin's space exploration plans in Washington

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos speaks during an event about Blue Origin's space exploration plans in Washington, D.C., May 9, 2019. 

 Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File photo

WASHINGTON — Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin is partnering with Boeing Co. and Lockheed Martin Corp. to pitch a lunar lander to NASA as the agency seeks to send humans to the moon again, the companies announced on Tuesday.

The joint moon lander proposal, led by Blue Origin, marks the companies' second attempt to win a coveted moon lander contract as NASA seeks more options for getting astronauts to the lunar surface under its multibillion dollar Artemis program.



