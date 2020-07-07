GRAND COULEE — A 75-year-old bicyclist died after colliding with a motorcycle while crossing Highway 17 Sunday near Grand Coulee.
Stanley Porterfield of Coulee City was turning across Highway 17 to Moore Road when a motorcyclist hit him, according to the Washington State Patrol. Porterfield died at Central Washington Hospital.
The motorcyclist, Andrew Reeves, 55, of Phoenix was southbound on the highway, the same direction as Porterfield, before they collided, according to the State Patrol.
Reeves was injured and transported to Samaritan Hospital.
The cause of the accident is due to “inattention,” according to the State Patrol.