PALISADES — Three people were hospitalized Sunday after a car struck a pair of bicyclists near Palisades.
A 2009 Infiniti G37 allegedly driven by Linnea V. Fahrnkopf was westbound on Highway 28 when the Infiniti left the roadway and hit bicyclists David L. Cook and Jerad D. McGill, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol.
Cook, 53, of Tacoma, McGill, 43, of Tacoma and Fahrnkopf, 38, of Seattle were transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, the release said.
Investigators believe drugs or alcohol was involved and intend to arrest Fahrnkopf on suspicion of two counts of vehicular assault, the release said.
The collision was reported at 1:07 p.m. at milepost 17 south of Palisades.
Cook and McGill were riding with a group of eight bicyclists riding westbound on the highway shoulder, the release said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.