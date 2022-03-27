Purchase Access

PALISADES — Three people were hospitalized Sunday after a car struck a pair of bicyclists near Palisades.

A 2009 Infiniti G37 allegedly driven by Linnea V. Fahrnkopf was westbound on Highway 28 when the Infiniti left the roadway and hit bicyclists David L. Cook and Jerad D. McGill, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol.

Cook, 53, of Tacoma, McGill, 43, of Tacoma and Fahrnkopf, 38, of Seattle were transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, the release said.

Investigators believe drugs or alcohol was involved and intend to arrest Fahrnkopf on suspicion of two counts of vehicular assault, the release said.

The collision was reported at 1:07 p.m. at milepost 17 south of Palisades.

Cook and McGill were riding with a group of eight bicyclists riding westbound on the highway shoulder, the release said. 



Reporter

Pete O'Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World's wildfire coverage.

