The proposed Twin Metals copper nickel mine would have sat near Birch Lake on the edge of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness near Duluth, Minnesota. 

 Brian Peterson/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS

MINNEAPOLIS — The Biden administration has withdrawn some 225,000 acres of national forest land in northern Minnesota from mineral leasing, protecting a swath of the watershed that adjoins the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

The decision follows a 16-month review on whether the minerals lying under Superior National Forest should be open to extraction. The Department of Interior concluded the land should be protected for 20 years, the maximum possible without congressional approval.



