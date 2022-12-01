WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden administration on Thursday urged the U.S. Senate to quickly pass a bill to block a potentially crippling railroad strike, warning that the impact could be felt within days.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to approve a bill to impose a tentative contract deal reached in September on a dozen unions representing 115,000 workers. The House also separately voted to require seven days of paid sick leave for rail workers, a measure the White House has not endorsed.



