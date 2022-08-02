Purchase Access

BOISE, Idaho — The U.S. Department of Justice has sued the state of Idaho in an attempt to block its forthcoming abortion ban.

Idaho’s abortion trigger law — which is set to take effect this month — violates a federal law that requires hospitals receiving Medicare funding to “provide necessary stabilizing treatment” to patients experiencing a medical emergency, according to the lawsuit, which was filed in Idaho’s federal court Tuesday.



