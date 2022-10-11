WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden's approval rating stayed close to the lowest level of his presidency this week, a dark sign for his Democratic Party's prospects in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday found.

The two-day national poll found that 40% of Americans approve of Biden's job performance, unchanged from a week earlier.



