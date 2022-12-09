Biden speaks to the media after a Russian missile blast in Bali

President Joe Biden speaks to the media after an alleged Russian missile blast in Poland, in Bali, Indonesia, Nov. 16. 

 Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday authorized a fresh $275 million in military aid for Ukraine offering new capabilities to defeat drones and strengthen air defenses, according to a memo released by the White House.

The package also includes rockets for High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers made by Lockheed Martin Corp, 80,000 155mm artillery rounds, Humvee military vehicles and about 150 generators, according to the memo.



