WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats are making a pre-election push for legislation targeting so-called dark money groups, despite the party’s own heavy reliance on these anonymous donors.

The legislation, which would require disclosures of large political donations, is almost certain to fail amid strong GOP opposition. But it gives Democrats a chance to make a political point less than two months before the midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.



©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

