US-NEWS-ELECTIONS-2024-GET

President Joe Biden takes questions from reporters about the midterm elections after he delivered remarks at the White House on Wednesday. Biden, who turns 80 this month, said he will likely make a decision early next year whether to seek a second term as president.

 Getty Images/TNS/Samuel Corum

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The 2024 presidential race is taking shape following midterm elections that gave an early boost to President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, while leaving Donald Trump on the defensive.

Even with ballots still being counted and control of Congress up in the air, the three men quickly took center stage as White House contenders with pressure mounting for each to announce their decisions to run. That could crowd out other potential rivals on both sides.



___ ©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?