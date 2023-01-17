U.S. President Joe Biden receives a briefing about the upcoming winter storm

President Joe Biden speaks to the media before receiving a briefing about winter storm systems moving through the U.S., at the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., Dec. 22, 2022. 

 Reuters/Leah Millis/File photo

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week's revelations that President Joe Biden stored classified documents in his Delaware home from his time as vice president has caused a political headache for him and the Democratic party, just as he approaches a difficult re-election bid.

Biden began 2023 buoyed by unexpectedly strong midterm election results for Democrats. Since then inflation has fallen, and the opposition Republican Party appeared in such public disarray that it took days to elect a speaker of the House of Representatives.