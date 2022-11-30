US-NEWS-BIDEN-STUDENTLOANS-GET

Student loan borrowers stage a rally in front of the White House to celebrate President Biden cancelling student debt and to begin the fight to cancel any remaining debt on Aug. 25, in Washington, D.C. 

 Paul Morigi/Getty Images for We the 45m/TNS

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan remains on hold, after the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a request from the federal government to temporarily reverse a lower court order that blocked rollout of the plan.

A three-judge panel of the New Orleans-based appeals court on Wednesday rejected the request in a brief order, which means the plan will remain on hold while the administration appeals an order from a Texas judge that declared the debt relief proposal unlawful.



